JOB DUTIES: The W2 Case Manager provides case management services by assessing applicant's needs, making referrals, and empowering individuals to reach self-sufficiency. The W2 Case Manager inspires hope for our participants and builds their strengths. Determine eligibility for W2 and related services. Monitor reports to ensure compliance. Provide individual and group services to aid individuals in achieving goals. Provide on-going case management and maintenance of customer and program records. Support individuals those applying for SSI or SSDI benefits with application and referral information. Enter data accurately and timely into appropriate networks. Facilitate job readiness workshops.
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. Associate degree and two plus years work-related experience and/or equivalent combination or education and experience. Driver's license and personal vehicle insurance is required. Desired, Mileage reimbursement available. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $23.02 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500