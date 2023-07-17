JOB DUTIES: The full-time research farm position involves a wide range of field and greenhouse/ growth room activities supporting the potato and oat breeding programs including agronomic trialing support, soil preparation, planting, weeding, harvest, storage, evaluation of samples, data entry, chemical spraying, equipment operation, lab work and other related duties as assigned. Own at least one environmental health and safety program. Must be able to lift 50 lbs. and do physical work indoor and outdoor. Moderate organizational, computer skills and the ability to be licensed PIT/forklift driver and pesticide applicator is required.
QUALIFICATIONS: Variety Trials Farm Technician 2 position will include, but not be limited to, the following accountabilities:
* Support potato & oat research farm operations: planting, harvesting, and field inspections
* Support on and off-site Variety Trials including planting/harvest preparations and activities, in-season field activities, data entry, and report compilation
* Support processing & grading of trial samples, data collection, and data entry of potato trials both on and off-site
* Potato storage activities including seed cutting, preparation and shipping and grading of potatoes
* Support greenhouse activities
* Active participation in Safety Programs
* Good communication skills
* Ability to lift 50 pounds
* Ability to receive license for PIT/Forklift Operator
* Attention to detail
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $22.00 Per Hour Minimum/
Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 to 50 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500