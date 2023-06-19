JOB DUTIES:
• Utilizes the provided mapping tools and other location information, along with locating equipment, to locate underground utilities including, but not limited to electric and gas utilities, telephone, and other communication lines
• Indicates utility locations through the utilization of paint and flags
• Represent WhiteCo in a positive and professional manner at all times
• Clean and maintain all company vehicles and equipment assigned for use
• Perform duties in standard and high-risk areas
• Safely and successfully perform duties all year round
• Perform physical tasks required to successfully complete day-to-day operations
• Travel overnight to various sites as requested
QUALIFICATIONS:
• 18 or older Required.
• Valid Driver's License (unrestricted)
• Pass a pre-employment drug test and Motor Vehicle Record (MVR)
• Basic computer skills
• At least 2 years of recent experience in underground utility locating
• Ability to operate all equipment safely and productively
• Strong interpersonal communication skills with the ability to interact with the crew, leadership, and clients
• Function effectively as an integral part of a team
• Meet physical demands – lift and/or move 50 to 150 pounds as well as stand and walk lengthy distances (1+ miles) over uneven terrain
• Ability to perform all work outdoors, subject to inclement weather conditions
• CDL preferred, or willing to obtain one
• OSHA certified
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $22.00 Per Hour
Number of Openings: 5
HOURS: Full-Time, 30 to 45 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500