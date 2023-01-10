JOB DUTIES: Provide timely and accurate response to assigned internal and external customers to include service requests from producers, agencies, CM Group subsidiaries, and others to support the retention of business. Collaborate with underwriters to establish target dates and communicate coverage limitation issues. Assist in reviewing applications received for completeness and request missing information from producer. Responsibilities to include account set up, quoting, proposals, policy issuance, policy administration requests, and account service. Document and maintain unit processes and procedures and disseminate information to the applicable team. On any given day, you'll: Develop relationships and work within team and across departments to ensure customer tasks are completed and customer response expectations are achieved. Ensure proper initiation and completion of quote requests, including the completion of proposals. Initiate and facilitate renewal process in collaboration with underwriter and timely, professional communication with producer. Analyze and approve or reject endorsement transactions within binding authority. Assist in resolving customer service issues. Complete the clearance process (all channels). Ensure proper initiation and completion of incoming requests for policy issuance and policy administration. Identify areas for improvement with recommendations for process, procedure, or system changes. Complete reports for producer productivity, quality, customer response, and customer satisfaction metrics. Complete reports, audits, and tasks, as needed, to identify individual and team results and report to management. Communicate results with identified assigned producers, agents, or customers. Implement processes to determine customer satisfaction for producer team tasks and responsibilities.
QUALIFICATIONS: High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Required. Looking to join a vibrant organization that makes a difference? At Church Mutual, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. For more than 125 years, we've made it our business to protect those who serve and inspire others through our specialized insurance expertise and innovative solutions. Our customers do amazing things for the world - when we protect them, we Stand for Good. We foster a workplace where all employees are treated with dignity and respect; diversity, inclusion and belonging are woven into the fabric of our company through our customers, employees, leadership, business relationships and outreach programs.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500