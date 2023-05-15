JOB DUTIES: Understand and evaluate existing markets and emerging opportunities and challenges for CM Group's responsible growth and profitability. Understand the complex corporate environment and broader industry and the need for changes in protocols and approaches based on evolving direction. Update and maintain underwriting protocols and approaches and appropriately communicate changes. Collaborate with Product Management in the research, design, development, and enhancement of insurance products and protocols. Provide leadership and technical expertise in the development of education or training that reinforces underwriting direction, expands growth opportunities consistent with CM Group risk appetite, continually builds development of sound underwriting judgment, promotes understanding of customers/policy holders, and serves to provide protection for the company under audit. Deliver technical expertise, research, and guidance for commercial lines of insurance, including coverage interpretations, underwriting protocols and approaches, and exposure evaluations. Assist the audit function, both internal and external audit. Lead or participate in assigned and special research and advisory projects as necessary to support specific CMGroup goals and objectives for the company's core customers and affiliated markets, such as Centers of Excellence, the corporate subsidiaries, or other. Commit to personal development and growth to expand industry expertise by attending industry seminars, earning designations, and understanding emerging issues to build credibility among peers and elevate the respect of the position to meet the needs of internal and external.
Looking to join a vibrant organization that makes a difference? As part of the Church Mutual team, you'll work with some of the most experienced and knowledgeable people in the industry and achieve your own growth and career satisfaction while finding fulfillment in serving those who serve others. We foster a workplace where all employees are treated with dignity and respect; diversity, inclusion and belonging are woven into the fabric of our company through our customers, employees, leadership, business relationships and outreach programs.
Join us and Stand for Good.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
