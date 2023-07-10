JOB DUTIES: Are you looking for an underwriting position that provides opportunity to meld underwriting analysis, data, and creativity? We are seeking a new team member in our Affinity Group area. Underwriters who enjoy out-of-the-box problem-solving and recognizing the regulatory environment across various states will thrive in this role. You'll have the opportunity to work closely in cross-functional initiatives with risk control and sales partners to improve the loss mitigation and profitability outcome of assigned risks. Looking to hire an Underwriter and will consider various levels of experience. Position will be filled as either an Underwriter I, II or III or Senior Underwriter based upon experience and other qualifications. Within established binding authority, analyze insurance submissions, recognize exposures, provide coverage alternatives, offer risk management suggestions, and adequately price insurance coverage on accounts of small to medium size and low complexity within company underwriting guidelines. Achieve corporate goals by reviewing account characteristics and taking appropriate action. Develop knowledge of insurance issues, products, trends in the market, and pricing principles. Foster positive business relationships with internal and external customer.
QUALIFICATIONS: Looking to join a vibrant organization that makes a difference? At Church Mutual, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. For more than 125 years, we've made it our business to protect those who serve and inspire others through our specialized insurance expertise and innovative solutions. Our customers do amazing things for the world - when we protect them, we Stand for Good. We foster a workplace where all employees are treated with dignity and respect; diversity, inclusion and belonging are woven into the fabric of our company through our customers, employees, leadership, business relationships and outreach programs.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500