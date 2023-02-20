JOB DUTIES: Located in the heart of the beautiful and diversified Northwoods of Wisconsin, WJFW TV is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of Television. We encourage every individual's contribution and personal growth. We honor diversity. We foster work environments that provide personal pride through job satisfaction and a balanced life. We are currently looking for a Full Time Traffic Coordinator to join our team. The Traffic Department is responsible for creating daily programming schedules, ensuring the correct ads run over the air, order entry, programming and assisting the account executives.
QUALIFICATIONS: High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Desired. Must be able to multi-task, have an eye for detail and be able to work independently in a fast-paced environment. Good computer skills are a must and experience with Wide Orbit would be considered a plus. All training is provided.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $17.50 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500