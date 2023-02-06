JOB DUTIES: Under direction of the Supervisor, Traffic Control Flaggers will be responsible for performing traffic control duties and maintaining safe work zones, following safety rules and regulations including monitoring signs, barricades, traffic cones and other warning devices. Flaggers must provide positive communication with both the traveling public and their co-workers as they relay traffic signals to ensure everyone's safety. The company will provide the Department of Transportation (DOT) certification training followed by on-the-job training which will provide the knowledge and skills to become a productive member of one of our crews. On the job training can provide the knowledge and skills needed for advancement as a laborer or equipment operator. This position is a full-time seasonal, working May through October (weather permitting). This position requires working overtime and some Saturdays. Local and regional travel opportunities are available.
QUALIFICATIONS:
* Must be at least 18 years old
* Reliable transportation (valid driver's license preferred)
* Physical ability to work in all seasonal weather and environmental conditions in a moving highway work zone
* Ability to stand for long periods of time and remain attentive to traffic conditions and other factors affecting safety and production
* Ability to listen and take direction from others while being a team player and helping to train less experienced employees
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $56,809.00 Per Year to $65,845.00 Per Year
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500