JOB DUTIES: Build rapport through daily communication with store associates and management. Train, supervise, and develop skills of Sales Merchandisers, fellow Territory Sales Leads, and seasonal associates. Educate customers and store personnel on the features and benefits of our client's brands and product lines. Maintain accuracy and high quality of work in all areas of the store to meet or exceed client expectations. Have detailed knowledge of all company policies. Communicate successes or potential barriers to the Market Sales Manager. Knowledgeable, detailed understanding and consistent use of all available functions of handheld device. Maintain company, client, and retailer confidentiality.
QUALIFICATIONS: Lifting objects and product up to a maximum of 50 lbs. with frequent lifting and/or carrying of objects/product up to 35 lbs., in addition, the ability to lift heavy objects up to 100lbs with assistance from another associate. Work performed could be while sitting, standing, or walking. Work performed will entail fine manipulation of hands or fingers, bending, twisting, squatting, and climbing as well as upper and lower body mobility. Experience/Comfort level with electronics/technical products. Independent and self-motivated. Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including nights.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500