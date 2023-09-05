JOB DUTIES: Looking to join a vibrant organization that makes a difference?
At Church Mutual, we Stand for Good: Our work is powerful, inspiring, and meaningful because we serve those who serve others. We specialize in insuring purpose-driven organizations, leading the way in markets that include nonprofit and human services organizations, religious institutions of all denominations, schools, senior living communities, and camps and outdoor recreation facilities. We foster a workplace where all employees are treated with dignity and respect. Diversity, inclusion, and belonging are woven into the fabric of our company through our customers, employees, leadership, business relationships and outreach programs.
QUALIFICATIONS: Responsible for handling large, complex claim files, including litigated matters, catastrophic claims, umbrella claims, punitive damage claims, severe injury, long duration indemnity, permanent total disability, structural building damage, multiple location damage, including business income exposure and other extensive exposure claims, in accordance with applicable state and federal laws. Set reserves and settle claims within level of authority. Direct work of defense attorney. Actively share knowledge with team members, contribute to training programs, and mentor other claim representatives.
I. Perform claim tasks timely and document claim files appropriately. Proactively manage claim activities to ensure fair claim resolution. Handle all claims in accordance with state and federal laws.
II. Make complex coverage decisions by gathering information necessary to make an informed decision in a fair, equitable, and ethical manner. Deny losses within authority level, providing detailed explanation, citing facts, and policy language.
III. Perform a thorough investigation based upon the type, complexity, and severity of the claim. Inspect loss sites as necessary. Upon completion of the investigation, analyze and evaluate the potential high exposure and extensive damages, including potential full or partial liability and compensability denials. Formulate and document an action plan based on the covered damages and injuries.
IV. Determine and set reserves based on the most probable outcome of the claim, within authority level. Evaluate and negotiate directly with insured, claimant, or claimant's attorney on all cases within authority level. Review claim facts and exposure with claims management.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500