JOB DUTIES: Provide a safe, successful, and well supervised educational setting for children (classroom and outdoor play area). Promote the social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development of Head Start children. Develop individual goals for children, provide on-going assessment on progress and facilitate transition into kindergarten. To ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and WI DCF Child Care Licensing Regulations.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate degree Desired. Have or successfully complete a Child Development Associate (CDA) program within the first two (2) years of assuming the position in accordance with Federal Head Start Performance Standard 1302.91(e)(3) OR have or be enrolled in a program that will lead to an associate or baccalaureate degree in Early Childhood Education or a related field in accordance with Federal Head Start Performance Standard 1302.91(e)(3).
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $12.14 Per Hour to $14.41 Per Hour/Applicant working towards completion of CDA or associate degree in ECE: $12.14/Applicant with CDA: $13.20/Applicant with associate degree or bachelor's degree: $14.41
HOURS: Full-Time, 38 Hours Per Week/This is a full-time position.
38 hours per week, 38 weeks annually, Summer layoff
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500