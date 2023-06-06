JOB DUTIES: Provide a safe, successful, and well supervised educational setting for children (classroom and outdoor play area). Promote the social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development of Head Start children. Develop individual goals for children, provide on-going assessment on progress and facilitate transition into kindergarten. To ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and WI DCF Child Care Licensing Regulations.
QUALIFICATIONS: High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Required. Applicant must be willing to begin an education plan to obtain a CDA credential or an associate degree in early childhood education.
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
RATE OF PAY: $12.14 Per Hour to $14.41 Per Hour
Working on a CDA or Associate Degree in ECE: $12.14
With CDA: $13.20
With Associate Degree in ECE: $14.41
HOURS: Full-Time, 38 Hours Per Week. This is a full-time position starting August 21st, 2023. 38 hours per week during the school year, 37 weeks per year. Summer and Holiday layoff.
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500