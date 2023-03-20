JOB DUTIES: Analyzes course evaluations in order to judge effectiveness of training sessions and to implement suggestions for improvements.
Assesses the needs and gaps regarding incumbent skill, knowledge and performance.
Develops appropriate training aids.
Preparation of lesson plans relevant to training material.
Administer training records to ensure that incumbents have met all training requirements for company and regulatory compliance.
Develops training program material, which may include manuals, handouts, tests, and designs exercises to apply knowledge of the subject matter.
Other related duties as assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associates Degree
3+ years of equipment operating and/or demonstrating experience.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
Rate of Pay: $88,000 to $127,000 annually (Actual salaries will vary and will be based on various factors, such as skill, experience and qualification for the role.)
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum. Hours per week may vary. Shifts may vary. May include weekends.
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500