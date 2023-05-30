Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY... Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the 18 to 30 percent range, will result in elevated wildfire potential this afternoon and Wednesday afternoon. The areas of greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather over the past week and a half has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days. Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a fire. Avoid outdoor burning. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/BurnRestrictions and click on the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM TONIGHT... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood. Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production, the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov