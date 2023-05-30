JOB DUTIES: Would you like the opportunity to work with children and families in a Trauma Informed Agency that empowers, educates, and supports agency staff to provide services in a caring, compassionate and safe environment? If you are a certified Social Worker or are working towards a Social Worker certification, this may be the position for you! The work involves determining the needs of the child/family, arranging needed services, and making referrals to other resources as needed. Position provides opportunities for growth and learning experiences. Supervision is provided. The position also requires limited paid 24-hour on-call duties (approximately 30 days per year).
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. Bachelor's Degree Required, Social Work, Sociology, Psychology or Criminal Justice. Vehicle: Desired, Mileage reimbursement available. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. Qualified applicants must be eligible for certification as a Certified Social Worker through the State of Wisconsin or already be certified. Applicants with a training certificate or who can obtain a training certificate are encouraged to apply. Ideal candidates must be able to gather, access and use information in developing case plans; ability to engage families; plan and provide appropriate and effective referrals; knowledge of the principles and practices of social work; knowledge of laws, regulations, and practices pertaining to social service programs; good oral and written communication skills; ability to maintain accurate records; strong computer skills; have a valid Wisconsin Driver's License. Must be able to pass 40 wpm typing test.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $26.81 Per Hour to $30.64 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500