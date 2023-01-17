JOB DUTIES: Does working 4 days a week, 10-hour days on second shift, with no swing shift interest you? Join the Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Inc. production team and work a 10-hour shift, 4 days a week. We are looking for motivated candidates to fill a variety of production positions on our second shift operation which runs Monday through Thursday, 10 hours shifts! Hours are 2:30 pm to 1:00 am and receive Fridays off. You would be joining other valuable front-line employees who perform the manufacturing processes to create Thorogood footwear.
QUALIFICATIONS: High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Required. Applicants with a good work history and attendance record are encouraged to apply. Experience, ability, and confidence working with production machinery and/or tools is helpful for some operations. Previous factory experience is a plus.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: $18.65 Per Hour to $22.56 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500