JOB DUTIES: Assist management and Human Resources in the investigation of accidents. Assist in the transportation of employees to and from medical facilities. Collaborates with local emergency services to coordinate trainings and such. Collaborates with the Maintenance and Facilities Director, Safety Director, and Director of Manufacturing to develop measures to prevent accident recurrences. Reviews all workplace injury, illnesses, and incident reports/logs to ensure they are properly, timely, and accurately documented and stored, and reported following OSHA regulations. Collaborates with the Director of Safety and the Director of Maintenance and Facilities to address building and grounds hazardous. Trains and evaluates safety drills, and document evaluations and any corrective measures. Any additional tasks, including inspections, reporting, testing, and meetings required. Work directly with Operations, Human Resources, Customers, and Vendors to accomplish an accident-free company. Manages the policies and procedures in compliance with the DOT, including random drug testing and physical programs for those who hold/maintain a CDL for work. Utilizes the approved HRIS systems for training, documenting, reporting, and evaluating reasons. Assemble data for maintenance and filing of OSHA 300 logs, other reports for outside agencies, as may be required. Identify and anticipate safety and health concerns and hazards by surveying environmental operation and occupational conditions. Inspect organization facilities to detect existing or potential accident and health hazards, determine corrective or preventative measures where indicated, and ensure measures have been implemented. Oversee facility safety committee, maintain records of meetings and participants, assure issues discussed in the meetings are addressed through prompt follow-up. Provide SOP information, signs, posters, barriers, and other materials to warn of potential and actual safety hazards and to prevent access to hazardous conditions. Assist in the investigation of accidents and injuries and cooperate in the preparation of material and evidence for organization use in hearings, lawsuits, and insurance investigations. Advise department of trends in injuries and proper safety procedures that may result in reduction of injuries. Assist Safety Manager in the administration of the workers' compensation program, including working with the insurance carrier adjusters and Loss Control representative to reduce employee lost time. Provide administrative support for our Safety Operations.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate Degree Required. Minimum of an associate degree. In lieu of an associate degree, a high school degree and at least (3) three years of Health, Safety, and Environmental experience. Strong communication skills with the ability to adapt to the unique needs of different audiences. Experience, clear understanding, and ability to apply OSHA regulations/laws. Instructor certified in first aid or first response, including AED. Must have and maintain a good driving record.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500