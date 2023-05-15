JOB DUTIES: Provide risk control services to Church Mutual customers and prospective accounts for a specific market segment. Represent Risk Control at service capability presentations and customer onboarding sessions. Analyze data to determine gaps in risk control services/materials to the specialized market and develop and implement solutions. Develop relevant and unique educational content pertinent to the specific market. Consult with customers, in the assigned market, both in-person and remotely for risk mitigation to reduce losses and strengthen their Risk Control Program. Develop content and deliver presentations to assist internal and external customers to better understand the unique risk exposures of the assigned market. Analyze data and identify gaps in existing service strategies, resources, and training programs. Develop, recommend, and implement needed changes. Work with the Underwriting Department to develop risk reduction techniques for the specialty market. Work with the Marketing Department to develop risk control materials for the specialty market.
QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's Degree Required. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience is required. Bachelor's degree in a safety related field is preferred. Evidence of continuing education in the insurance industry is desired. A minimum of five years of experience within the specific market. Extensive knowledge of specialized facility operations and related loss exposures and controls within the specific market. Highly conversant with training materials and programs specific to the needs of the specialized market. Experience in managing risk control services on large accounts is preferred.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500