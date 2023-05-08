JOB DUTIES: Oneida County Health Department is seeking qualified candidates to use their own creative talents to help clients live a healthier and more active lifestyle in a dual role as WIC director and dietitian. If you are ready to make a difference in the community and love the idea of providing a solid nutritional base for families, this position may be right for you.

• Develops individual care plans, prescribes food packages, provides one-on-one counseling

• Documents care plan in form of a SOAP note in the ROSIE database

• Supervises activities of the nutrition staff including the clerk, RNs, and CPAs

• Utilizes available data and reports to evaluate the success of the program

• Submits grants or requests for additional funding as needed

QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. Bachelor's Degree Required. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. Vehicle: Required, Mileage reimbursement available.

• Current Registered Dietitian (R.D.) license OR eligible for registration, contingent upon passing score on CDR exam within six months of employment

• Bachelor's degree in dietetics, food science, or related field

• Experience in delivering community nutrition

• One year of training or experience in a leadership position

Work Site County/ies: Oneida

RATE OF PAY: $28.77 Per Hour to $32.88 Per Hour

HOURS: Full-Time, 32 to 40 Hours Per Week

CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE

51A N BROWN STREET

RHINELANDER, WI 54501

(715) 365-1500