JOB DUTIES: Oneida County Health Department is seeking qualified candidates to use their own creative talents to help clients live a healthier and more active lifestyle in a dual role as WIC director and dietitian. If you are ready to make a difference in the community and love the idea of providing a solid nutritional base for families, this position may be right for you.
• Develops individual care plans, prescribes food packages, provides one-on-one counseling
• Documents care plan in form of a SOAP note in the ROSIE database
• Supervises activities of the nutrition staff including the clerk, RNs, and CPAs
• Utilizes available data and reports to evaluate the success of the program
• Submits grants or requests for additional funding as needed
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. Bachelor's Degree Required. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. Vehicle: Required, Mileage reimbursement available.
• Current Registered Dietitian (R.D.) license OR eligible for registration, contingent upon passing score on CDR exam within six months of employment
• Bachelor's degree in dietetics, food science, or related field
• Experience in delivering community nutrition
• One year of training or experience in a leadership position
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $28.77 Per Hour to $32.88 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 32 to 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500