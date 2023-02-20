JOB DUTIES: Due to our growth, Weinbrenner Shoe Company, the Manufacturer of Thorogood footwear and an ESOP company who values our employees and work-life balance is recruiting for Quality Control Auditors to join our team. This position will support our Production, Quality, and all facets of our Manufacturing Operations. The Auditor will help ensure that the Thorogood brand continues to be recognized as one of the best brands in the footwear industry. Through the implementation of testing procedures and inspecting of footwear you will be at the front line, working closely with supervisors to ensure standards are satisfactory, not only for our company, but for our customers.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate degree (preferred) or equivalent into a high school diploma. Strong communication skills, including verbal and written Be innovative and have good problem-solving skills. Proven strong analytical and decision-making skills. Be highly organized and detail oriented. Have an eye for detail. Possess a knowledge of supply chain and material requirements planning - we will train if you do not have this knowledge. If you have a positive attitude, enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, and appreciate a positive culture, apply today. At Weinbrenner Shoe Company we value teamwork, respect, honesty, and safety. If you have these values and believe you would be a good fit for the company apply today!
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: $19.00 Per Hour Minimum/
Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500