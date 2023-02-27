JOB DUTIES: Set up, operate, or tend machines to saw, cut, shear, slit, punch, crimp, notch, bend, or straighten metal or plastic material. Set up and maintain set ups, and operate presses, trimmers, headers, and drill presses that may or may not be numerically controlled. Change, adjust or modify tooling, install new set ups and tooling, repair and maintain equipment. Clean and lubricate machines. Examine completed workpieces for defects, such as chipped edges or marred surfaces and sort defective pieces according to types of flaws. Grind out burrs or sharp edges, using portable grinders, speed lathes, or polishing jacks. Install, align, and lock specified punches, dies, cutting blades, or other fixtures in rams or beds of machines, using gauges, templates, feelers, shims, and hand tools. Plan sequences of operations, applying knowledge of physical properties of workpiece materials. Position, align, and secure workpieces against fixtures or stops on machine beds or on dies. Remove housings, feed tubes, tool holders, or other accessories to replace worn or broken parts, such as springs or bushings. Replace defective blades or wheels, using hand tools. Turn controls to set cutting speeds, feed rates, or table angles for specified operations. Turn valves to start flow of coolant against cutting areas or to start airflow that blows cuttings away from kerfs. Thread ends of metal coils from reels through slitters and secure ends on reboilers. Test and adjust machine speeds or actions, according to product specifications, using gauges and hand tools. Start machines, monitor their operations, and record operational data. Sharpen dulled blades, using bench grinders, abrasive wheels, or lathes. Set up, operate, or tend machines to saw, cut, shear, slit, punch, crimp, notch, bend, or straighten metal or plastic material.
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Desired. Preemployment drug test with physical. Must be mechanically inclined and have a strong ability to diagnose and troubleshoot.
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
Number of Openings: 3
RATE OF PAY: $18.19 Per Hour to $22.04 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500