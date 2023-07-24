JOB DUTIES: The work you will do: Potable water planning, feasibility studies, and compliance reporting. Develop Contract drawings using AutoCAD Civil3D and/or BIM software platforms. Develop Technical Specifications. Regulatory and technical permit preparation. Administer & observe construction of potable water-related projects. Project scoping & budgeting. Interact with clients, vendors, manufacturers, and the public. Work within multidisciplinary teams in the planning, design, and construction of wastewater treatment project.
QUALIFICATIONS: Vehicle: Required, Mileage reimbursement available. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. P - Passenger Vehicle Required. Bachelor's degree in environmental or civil Engineering required. Master of Science degree in wastewater-related program is preferred. Experience with client interaction including council/board meetings required. Project management experience required. 10+ years of prior experience with potable water required. Professional Engineer (PE) license required. Experience with AutoCAD Civil 3D, BIM, BioWin, and Arc View preferred.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $50,000.00 Per Year to $130,000.00 Per Year
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 to 45 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500