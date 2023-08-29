JOB DUTIES: Do you want to work for an employer who truly cares? Do you want to work with a team in a motivating and fun environment while enjoying your Fridays off and receiving incredible benefits? Join the Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Inc. - Merrill, WI team to begin your career with us! We are looking for motivated candidates to fill a variety of operations on our 10-hour day first shift operation working Monday through Thursday at our Merrill, WI location. You would be joining other valuable front-line employees who perform the manufacturing processes to create Thorogood footwear.
QUALIFICATIONS: High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Desired. Applicants with a good work history and positive work or school attendance record are encouraged to apply. No experience necessary, but helpful.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: $17.32 Per Hour to $23.11 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500)