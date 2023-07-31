JOB DUTIES: Work on a rotating paint line doing a variety of tasks such as tack, wash, sort, fine sand. Work in the support department which could include striping/masking parts, buffing parts to remove defects, or packing parts to ship to other plants. Materials Forklift operation, delivery of materials, and operate shuttle truck between two Tomahawk-area plants. Injection Molding, I-mold: work on a variety of injection mold machines and inspect parts for quality. Windshields: could include molding of windshields, assemble windshields, and package to ship to the other plants.
Requirements. Must be shift flexible
QUALIFICATIONS: Must have High School Diploma, OR GED, OR one-year work experience, OR a Manufacturing Skills Standard Certification (MSSC). Ability to stand for longer periods of time.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: $23.29/hr.
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500