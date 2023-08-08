JOB DUTIES: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Supervise others and instruct them. Inspect manufactured parts, schedule, and assign work to meet production requirements, coordinated and assist in troubleshooting, maintain employee work records, monitor process capabilities through the use of SPC & manual charts. Train employee's, maintain scrap, production, and labor reports. Calculate labor and equipment requirements and production specifications, using standard formulas. Conduct employee training in equipment operations or work and safety procedures or assign employee training to experienced workers. Confer with management or subordinates to resolve worker problems, complaints, or grievances. Determine standards, budgets, production goals, and rates, based on company policies, equipment and labor availability, and workloads. Direct and coordinate the activities of employees engaged in the production or processing of goods, such as inspectors, machine setters, and fabricators. Enforce safety and sanitation regulations. Inspect materials, products, or equipment to detect defects or malfunctions. Interpret specifications, blueprints, job orders, and company policies and procedures for workers. Plan and establish work schedules, assignments, and production sequences to meet production goals. Recommend or execute personnel actions, such as hirings, evaluations, and promotions. Read and analyze charts, work orders, production schedules, and other records and reports to determine production requirements and to evaluate current production estimates and outputs. Recommend or implement measures to motivate employees and to improve production methods, equipment performance, product quality, or efficiency. Requisition materials, supplies, equipment parts, or repair services.
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. Excellent understanding of Manufacturing Processes. Knowledge of supervising union employees, company quality system, knowledge of both ferrous manufacturing processes and practices, knowledge of problem-solving skills, knowledge of tools, dies, fixtures and gauges, machine repairs and costs. U.S. Citizenship is required.
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
Number of Openings: 2
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 45 to 50 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500