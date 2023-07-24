JOB DUTIES: Organize and assign work to utilize available skills, knowledge and experience, and production equipment to obtain the most favorable cost, quality, and workmanship consistent with production schedules. Review work schedules and determine priorities. Assign personnel as necessary to produce the required number and types of products and components. Recommend overtime work as required to meet schedules and company goals. Maintain and update Value Streamboard (KPIs). Ensure Downtime/ OEE system is maintained and updated. Work closely with Antigo Plant Manager, Operations Manager, and leadership team. Check on work in progress to ensure meeting of quality standards. Assist with the resolution of CARs and NCMRs as necessary. Coach, train, motivate, and mentor others. Participate in new employee selection and hiring. Assist with performance assessments for the hourly team members. Communicating with off-shift supervisors as needed. Recommend employees for further training to improve skill level in accordance with company expectations. Maintain an orderly and safe work environment. Conduct accident investigations and complete accident reports as required. Support overall ISO procedures and QMS. Suggest improvements or alternate methods and materials to reduce costs and/or improve quality.
QUALIFICATIONS: 2+ years' production supervisory experience required; machining environment preferred. Bachelor's or associate degree preferred, or equivalent work experience. Practical knowledge of continuous Improvement practices and Lean Concepts required. Ability to solve complex problems utilizing the tools appropriate to the task, train machinists on technical and lean aspects. Ability to read, understand and interpret drawings and blueprints. Ability to manage and resolve interpersonal conflict. Must be fluent with Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint. Proactive Safety mindset and strong experience in ensuring manufacturing Safety. Ability to work nights and weekends, on a limited basis.
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500