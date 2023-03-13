JOB DUTIES:
• Disassemble, clean, and reassemble product
• Troubleshoot as needed
• Identify and look up part numbers
• Read manuals to troubleshoot errors
• Other duties in production as assigned
QUALIFICATIONS:
• Ability to work well with others.
• Ability to disassemble/reassemble with small parts using electric/manual hand tools
• Able to lift 50 lbs.
• Basic understanding of Microsoft Office programs
• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
• Desire to produce a quality product
• Good work ethic and reliability a must
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $15.00 Per Hour
Number of Openings: 3
HOURS: Full-Time, 38 to 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500