JOB DUTIES:

• Disassemble, clean, and reassemble product

• Troubleshoot as needed

• Identify and look up part numbers

• Read manuals to troubleshoot errors

• Other duties in production as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Ability to work well with others.

• Ability to disassemble/reassemble with small parts using electric/manual hand tools

• Able to lift 50 lbs.

• Basic understanding of Microsoft Office programs

• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

• Desire to produce a quality product

• Good work ethic and reliability a must

Work Site County/ies: Oneida

RATE OF PAY: $15.00 Per Hour

Number of Openings: 3

HOURS: Full-Time, 38 to 40 Hours Per Week

CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE

51A N BROWN STREET

RHINELANDER, WI 54501

(715) 365-1500