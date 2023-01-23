JOB DUTIES: Join the Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Inc. - Merrill, WI team to begin your career with us. We are looking for motivated candidates to fill a variety of operations on our first shift operation, 6:00 am to 2:30 pm, Monday through Friday at our Merrill, WI location. You would be joining other valuable front-line employees who perform the manufacturing processes to create Thorogood footwear.
QUALIFICATIONS: Applicants with a good work history and attendance record are encouraged to apply. No experience necessary, but helpful.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: $16.65 Per Hour to $21.38 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500