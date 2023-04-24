JOB DUTIES: Responsible for safe and efficient operation of assigned press as well as leading any other employees assigned to same press. Operations include coaching, training, and ensuring conformation to the rules, procedures, and quality standard of Reindler Printing Inc. Applicants must have a thorough understanding of the mechanisms of a sheet fed or web press and printing process with a minimum of 3 years' experience as a Press Operator.
QUALIFICATIONS: High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Required. Applicants must have a thorough understanding of the mechanisms of a sheet fed or web press and printing process with a minimum of 3 years' experience as a Press Operator. Those without this experience need not apply.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
Number of Openings: 2
RATE OF PAY: $18.00 Per Hour to $22.00 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500