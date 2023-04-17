JOB DUTIES: At Nicolet College, our mission is to transform lives and enrich communities, and we see change as an opportunity to transform even more lives and to serve our communities even better. To accomplish this mission, we are redesigning higher education to serve today's learners in the most inclusive, creative, and flexible ways imaginable. We are responding with innovative programs, strong employer partnerships, and student-centered practices. Are you committed to academic excellence and stellar student experience? If so, we can't wait to meet you! Under the general supervision of the Dean of University Transfer, Liberal Arts and Science (UTLAS), and in collaboration with other faculty, the physics/mathematics instructor will teach in the UTLAS associate degrees and provide general education for occupational associate degrees and technical diploma programs. This position provides instruction in a variety of physics and mathematics classes, including but not limited to College Physics I and II (both algebra and calculus-based), Survey of Physics, Applied Technical Math, Intermediate Algebra, Elementary Education Mathematics, Introductory Statistics, Algebra for Calculus, Plane Trigonometry, Calculus and Analytic Geometry I, II, and III, Differential Equations And Linear Algebra, and Quantitative Reasoning.
QUALIFICATIONS: Master's Degree Required. Qualified candidates possess a minimum of a master's degree or higher in physics or mathematics, or a master's degree in a closely related field such as engineering, with a minimum of 18 graduate credits in physics and mathematics. Qualified candidates possess a minimum of a master's degree or higher in physics or mathematics, or a master's degree in a closely related field such as engineering, with a minimum of 18 graduate credits in physics and mathematics: and successful experience in fully online course delivery or substantive education/professional development in distance education pedagogy. The ideal candidate also has successful teaching experience in a post-secondary setting, experience with engineering-related coursework and ABET Accreditation, and successful experience with alternative delivery methods including asynchronous online, videoconferencing, hybrid, and competency-based for some general education studies offerings.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: The pay range for this position starts at $64,105 per year, and this starting point may rise depending on qualifications and experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500