JOB DUTIES: Evaluate and treat patients in accordance with state guidelines, identifying root causes of dysfunction that directly translates to impairments in daily function. Establish appropriate POC (Plans of Care) for the patients outlining the path to achieve the patients' goals; reassess periodically to keep goals relevant. Oversee the treatment provided by the PTA based on established POC. Delivers treatment to patients including manual therapy, educating, and performing therapeutic exercises, training of proper techniques for movements and body mechanics, develops balance systems or addresses vertigo, and addressing pain to reach goals. Educates patient on best ways to self-manage condition; educates family on best ways to help the patient. Update POC as necessary for the patients care and documents progression of treatment effectiveness. Assesses for appropriate adaptive equipment, including canes, walkers, orthotics, etc. Develop discharge plan for patients once completing their physical therapy. Document patients' treatment daily based on established and accepted practice guidelines. Submit appropriate charges daily for physical therapy services provided that date. Assist administrative staff with billing and reporting inquiries. Communicate on a regular basis with the physician and medical staff regarding patients' status or change in status. Assist in developing and updating Bone & Joint Therapy treatment protocols on an as needed basis. Responsible for dispensing DME and custom splitting per provider request. Comply with federal and state physical therapy regulations. Actively participate in Bone & Joint Therapy and Bone & Joint Clinic, S.C. staff meetings. Communicates with high level of empathy and compassion. Complete continuing education requirements every two years per state guidelines. Supports and uses AIDET for every patient, guest, co-worker, etc. every time. Adheres to all Safety protocols and is proactive in safety awareness and prevention. Assists with local athletic programming and services.
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 to 99 Desired. Bachelor's Degree Required. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Desired. Qualifications: Neat and well-groomed and have a courteous, pleasant manner; Strong organizational skills along with the ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment; Ability to put patients at ease and explain physician's instructions; Respect the confidential nature of medical information. Ability to problem solve, works independently, and implements change with a positive attitude.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: $75,744.00 Per Year to $110,635.00 Per Year
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500