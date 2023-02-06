JOB DUTIES: We are seeking a Physical Therapist Aspirus Rhinelander YMCA who provides general physical therapy to adolescent, adult, and geriatric patients. Evaluates, establishes treatment plan and goals of treatment, and provides for and/or supervises the administration of treatment modalities/procedures done to meet the needs of the patient as it pertains to the age and diagnosis of the patient.
• Administer manual exercises, massage, or traction to help relieve pain, increase patient strength, or decrease or prevent deformity or crippling.
• Administer treatment involving application of physical agents, using equipment, moist packs, ultraviolet or infrared lamps, or ultrasound machines.
• Confer with the patient, medical practitioners, or appropriate others to plan, implement, or assess the intervention program.
• Conduct or support research and apply research findings to practice.
• Discharge patient from physical therapy when goals or projected outcomes have been attained and provide for appropriate follow-up care or referrals.
• Evaluate effects of treatment at various stages and adjust treatments to achieve maximum benefit.
• Identify and document goals, anticipated progress, and plans for reevaluation.
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. Bachelor's Degree Required. Current Wisconsin and/or Michigan licensure to practice Physical Therapy required. Current BLS certification or obtained within 90 days of hire. Completion of a minimum of a bachelor's degree in Physical Therapy from a school of Physical Therapy accredited by the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA). Post graduate education in an area of specialization beneficial. Experience in general practice of physical therapy with experience in area of specialization beneficial. Clinical Specialist certification beneficial.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $36.21 Per Hour
$7500 sign on bonus
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500