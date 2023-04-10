JOB DUTIES: As our Personal Banker, you'll provide passionate customer service to help customers achieve their financial dreams. You'll collaborate with our customers to help them open various types of bank accounts while recommending products and services that fit their needs. And you'll work with our customer service representative team to provide dedicated service to help our customers and bank succeed. Engage customers and perform all activities related to the opening or closing of all types of retail and commercial banking accounts. Perform activities related to the digital bank suite of services. Handle consumer and home equity loans from start to finish. Make qualified referrals for investment services, mortgage loans, commercial loans and deposit accounts and merchant services. Maintain favorable customer relations and cross-sell Bank services through profiling customers and identifying additional needs, ensuring that the most positive and profitable relationship possible exists between the Bank and its customers. Utilize various reports and profiles to build and strengthen banking relationships by actively participating in variety of calling campaigns and marketing programs. Assist customers with balancing and reconciliation of their accounts. Occasional CSR (Teller) transaction processing - 25% of the time. Participate in community events and activities to support Pride in Peoples.
QUALIFICATIONS: High school diploma or equivalent. 1-3 years' experience in banking, sales and/or customer service. Sales orientation with the ability to meet specific monthly and annual sales goals while delivering service excellence. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. Ability to identify customer needs and develop creative, workable solutions and provide problem resolution to satisfy the customer. Professional, thorough, and organized with strong follow-up skills. Familiarity with the local financial marketplace to address customer inquiries. Ability to use computer software and embrace technology.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500