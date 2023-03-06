JOB DUTIES: At Nicolet College, our mission is to transform lives and enrich communities, and we see change as an opportunity to transform even more lives and to serve our communities even better. To accomplish this mission, we are redesigning higher education to serve today's learners in the most inclusive, creative, and flexible ways imaginable. We are responding with innovative programs, strong employer partnerships, and student-centered practices. Are you interested in serving our college community by managing the processing of payroll and employee information? If so, we can't wait to meet you! Under the general supervision of the Vice President of Administration, the Payroll Manager prepares the College's bi-weekly payroll and maintains and reports employee information. The Payroll Manager assures compliance with all government payroll reporting requirements, including changes to State and Federal laws and regulations that affect employee payroll and benefits.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate Degree Required. Ideal candidates possess a bachelor's degree in Accounting or CPA designation, 5 or more years managing enterprise-level payroll functions, and have experience in higher education, government, or a large organization. Qualified candidates possess an Associate Degree in Accounting or Business-related field, a minimum of 2 years' experience payroll processing, and a minimum of 5 years' experience working in an office setting.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $57,475.00 Per Year
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500