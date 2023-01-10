Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AND PATCHY DENSE FOG LEADING TO LOCALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL AND FAR NORTHEAST WISCONSIN LATE THIS AFTERNOON... Areas of freezing drizzle were occurring across north-central and far northeast Wisconsin. Many of the primary roads across the area have been treated to help prevent the drizzle from freezing. However, the drizzle was beginning to form an icy glaze on untreated roads. In addition, patchy dense fog was reducing the visibility to less than 1/4 mile in places. The combination of freezing drizzle and patchy dense fog was resulting in hazardous travel conditions. Anyone traveling across the area late this afternoon should use extra caution and plan on needing some extra travel time to safely reach their destination.