JOB DUTIES: The Payroll Administrator is responsible for the proper payments of wages to all company employees and maintenance of all records supporting earnings and deductions in addition to: Verification of employee records. Monitoring of earnings and deductions for payroll processing. Maintaining confidentiality of employee's wages and related files. Preparation of reports for payroll related entries. Maintaining 401k deductions. Administration of employee garnishments and reporting requests. Continuous reviews of workflow and methods, searching for process improvements.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate degree in accounting or at least 5 years' experience in a payroll and/or human resources role. Must have working knowledge of business systems with the ability to learn job requirements in the company's payroll system. Working knowledge of Excel with the ability to utilize formulas, filters, and pivot tables, and a strong ability to analyze data. Above average verbal communications skills. Ability to read and understand union contracts and government regulations. Possess the ability to resolve issues in a proactive manner and remain calm under pressure. Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500