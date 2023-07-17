JOB DUTIES: To help advance your career, we offer clear paths to higher levels of responsibility and compensation through our Clinical Ladders program. Through DaVita's Bridge to your Dreams program, teammates who have been in their role for six consecutive months and in good standing, are eligible to receive tuition assistance up front to pursue their dream of becoming a DaVita RN and getting their Associates Degree in Nursing. We also have dedicated training to become a Facility Administrator, and training to become a Regional Operations Director. Your success is driven by your performance and desire.
* No Dialysis experience is required.
* Training may take place in a facility or a training clinic other than your assigned home clinic
* Potential to float to various clinics during and after your training
* You must have a flexible schedule and be able to work mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays
QUALIFICATIONS: High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Required.
Vehicle: Required.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500