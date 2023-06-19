JOB DUTIES: Are you familiar with Windows based software systems and have a background in computer science? CoVantage Credit Union is seeking candidates for a full time Operations Systems Technician to join their team at our headquarters in Antigo! This individual will support Windows based business software systems and AIX based Symitar Episys to ensure data processing operations are efficiently and accurately following according to credit union procedures.
• Operates credit union critical information systems including optimizing and scheduling batch job automation processing, creating reports as requested by end users and assigning users appropriate securities
• Assists in maintaining and keeping business software systems current
• Operates the Job Scheduler application to optimize automated operations to include diagnosing issues and proscribing corrections to automated operations
• Investigates and resolves processing errors with the assistance of other Business Solutions and Operations staff and vendors
• Assists with Help Desk issues, hardware/software troubleshooting activities, and routine maintenance
• Ensures the Remote Poster transaction posting application is functioning to the remote site, and provides fail-over operations as needed in the event of a disaster
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate Degree Desired. Bachelor or Associate degree in information technology systems, computer science, or equivalent experience in lieu of education. Working knowledge of software programs such as Microsoft Office and Windows desktop and server operating systems. Strong written and verbal communication skills and the ability to work in direct, professional contact with a wide variety of people. Ability to organize and prioritize duties, while working accurately under pressure. Ability to work irregular hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays, if needed.
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
RATE OF PAY: $19.00 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500