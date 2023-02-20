JOB DUTIES: Oneida County is accepting applications for a full-time Office Coordinator position with the UW-Extension Office, located at the Nicolet College campus in Rhinelander. This full-time (40 hours per week) position will provide overall administrative management of the UW-Extension office and supports UW-Extension Educational Programming for programs such as 4-H, Teen Court, Strong Bodies and Youth in Governance. Position will also be responsible for assisting the public, maintaining all department financial and accounting records and providing essential administrative support to the Conservation and UW-Extension Committees.
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. Two years post high school education (48 credits minimum). Qualified individual must have a High School degree or equivalent, two years (48 credits minimum) post high school education and at least two-years work experience in the areas of secretarial, office assistant, accounting or related. The ideal candidate will have knowledge of bookkeeping or accounting, be able to keep accurate records, work independently, possess good oral and written communication skills, be proficient with computers and the Microsoft Office Suite, be familiar with social media and cloud computing and be willing to learn and adapt quickly to changes. Associates degree is preferred but not required.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $24.84 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500