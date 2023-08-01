Nursing the North 8-1-23 Aug 1, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Currently in Rhinelander 76° 76° / 52° 1 PM 76° 2 PM 78° 3 PM 79° 4 PM 81° 5 PM 80° Latest Jake Force - Reporter Wisconsin officials add recommendations to new management plan to keep wolf population around 1,000 Stewart Cink is a new American face for the Ryder Cup back room Isabela Lisco - Reporter Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets deal another veteran before trade deadline Minnesota Lynx rebound from 0-6 start behind strong play from rookies AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Michigan for Cup, Xfinity races as IndyCar goes to Music City Ford restarts electric pickup truck factory after retooling to increase output, says orders are up Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists © Copyright 2023 Northland Television, LLC | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.