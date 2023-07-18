Nursing the North 7-18-23 Jul 18, 2023 Jul 18, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Currently in Rhinelander 61° Rain Shower74° / 52° 12 AM 61° 1 AM 60° 2 AM 60° 3 AM 60° 4 AM 59° Latest New York City agrees to pay $13 million to 2020 racial injustice protesters in historic class action Weather Discussion 7/19/23 Eduardo Rodriguez pitches Detroit Tigers to 3-2 win over Kansas City Royals Contreras' 7th-inning double leads Brewers over Phillies 5-3 Detroit 3, Kansas City 2 American soldier's dash into North Korea leaves family members wondering why Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3 Gunman had 1,800 rounds of ammo as he launched 'murderous barrage of fire' on Fargo police officers Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists © Copyright 2023 Northland Television, LLC | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.