JOB DUTIES: Develop and configure all aspects of new application systems. Design, enhance, program, and maintain new application solutions while adhering to development specifications and standards. Provide detailed technical program specifications and algorithms to implement desired business functionality and determine how best to implement them for new program development. Ensure overall application system integrity and meeting project schedules. Code application logic and data access and perform unit tests.
QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's Degree Required. As part of the Church Mutual team, you'll work with some of the most experienced and knowledgeable people in the industry and achieve your own growth and career satisfaction while finding fulfillment in serving those who serve others. We foster a workplace where all employees are treated with dignity and respect; diversity, inclusion and belonging are woven into the fabric of our company through our customers, employees, leadership, business relationships and outreach programs. Join us and Stand for Good. This is a hybrid position that requires two days per week in the office and can be based in either our Downtown Milwaukee/Madison/Merrill Wisconsin, Greenwood Village, Colorado or Mechanicsburg, PA location.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500