JOB DUTIES: Collect and analyze facts about newsworthy events by interview, investigation, or observation. Report and write stories for newspaper, news magazine, radio, or television.
• Arrange interviews with people who can provide information about a story.
• Communicate with readers, viewers, advertisers, or the general public via mail, email, or telephone.
• Conduct taped or filmed interviews or narratives.
• Edit or assist in editing videos for broadcast.
• Gather information about events through research, interviews, experience, or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social, or other functions.
• Investigate breaking news developments, such as disasters, crimes, or human-interest stories.
• Photograph or videotape news events.
• Receive assignments or evaluate leads or tips to develop story ideas.
• Revise work to meet editorial approval or to fit time or space requirements.
• Research a story's background information to provide complete and accurate information.
QUALIFICATIONS: Preferred degree in journalism. Bachelor's degree Desired. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. For more than 50 years, NBC 12 has been part of the north central Wisconsin community. WJFW is looking for a Monday through Friday Multimedia Journalist. We hire people with great potential and help them grow. Our reporters come up with their own ideas and report, shoot, write, edit, and present their stories on-air. The successful applicant will demonstrate the ability to do all those things well. Your passion for great journalism will thrive here. WJFW is an award-winning station with a competitive focus on News from Where You Live. We`ve helped to launch the careers of incredibly successful journalists now working in top markets. Start dates are flexible. If you are working on your college degree and on track to graduate in the next 6 months, we should talk.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $36,000.00 Per Year to $40,000.00 Per Year
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500