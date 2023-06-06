JOB DUTIES: Serve as the primary contact for frontline staff with questions when processing secondary market payments. Responsible for all aspects of mortgage loan servicing, including but not limited to, payment posting and research, escrow account functions, payoffs, and balancing the secondary market portfolio. Ensure loans are properly disbursed, filing fees and other debts and/or credits are posted to the appropriate accounts and/or general ledger accounts. Disburse payment of real estate property and private mortgage insurance for both in-house and secondary market loans from members' escrow accounts. Answer member questions regarding credit union services and products in a professional manner.
QUALIFICATIONS: High school diploma or equivalent. Prior Mortgage experience or equivalent related experience. Strong working knowledge of personal computers, Microsoft Office, and Windows software. Able to work accurately under pressure while maintaining above average accuracy and attention to detail. Excellent written and verbal communication skills and the ability to work in direct, professional contact with a wide variety of people daily.
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
RATE OF PAY: $17.25 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500