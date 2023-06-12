JOB DUTIES: Do you have experience in recovery and collection solutions and are you looking to advance into a more meaningful career? CoVantage Credit Union is seeking a full time Member Solutions Consumer Supervisor at their headquarters in Antigo! This individual will provide general leadership and direction to the Member Solutions Consumer Specialist staff, implementing approved collection policies and procedures to ensure the appropriate handling of high-risk loans while minimizing losses and collection expenses for the credit union. Join CoVantage and become part of a growing mission-based organization that takes pride in helping members experiencing financial challenges.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate degree or 5 years' experience in collections and/or loan processing. Have a valid driver's license as some travel is required. Knowledge around Bankruptcy laws including bankruptcy 7 and 13 and experience working with bankruptcy situations and attorneys. Understanding of the liquidation of foreclosed property and basic understanding of the possession of collateral on commercial loans and small claims actions. Minimum 3 years supervisory/management experience desired. Have strong written and verbal communication skills with the ability to work in direct, professional contact with a wide variety of people daily. Candidates able to read, write, and speak Spanish are strongly encouraged to apply
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
RATE OF PAY: $56,874.00 Per Year
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 to 45 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500