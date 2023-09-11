JOB DUTIES: Organize time and resources to ensure most of the time is spent contacting members regarding delinquent accounts. Listen to understand member concerns, respond with empathy, and respect, and take quick action to resolve past due accounts. Inform members of their options and negotiate payment arrangements which are equitable for the member and the credit union. Play a key role in the organization's financial stability by maintaining an acceptable level of delinquent accounts. Keep Member Solutions management informed of potential problem accounts where a loss may be taken in the future.
QUALIFICATIONS: Minimum of one year experience in financial, lending, or customer service roles, or other related experience. Have a naturally positive attitude and the ability to listen through a situation. Have excellent communication skills with the ability to persuade or influence people.
Have strong problem-solving skills to overcome member obstacles.
Are results focused with strong time management and organization skills to effectively handle multiple responsibilities. Working knowledge of Microsoft Office and Windows programs.
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
RATE OF PAY: $17.25 Per Hour
Number of Openings: 2
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500