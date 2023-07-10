JOB DUTIES: Completes the patient rooming and check-out processes. Obtains, documents and/or verifies all required information, including but not limited to reason for visit, past medical history and procedures, allergies, medications, social and family history, demographics, pharmacy, Advance Directive, and other required information. After provider visit, schedules patient follow-up appointments and procedures, contacts pharmacies with new and refill prescription orders, assists in referring patient for ancillary services as directed by provider and documents future appointments and procedures. Accurately enter provider's orders using computerized provider order entry (CPOE) for (but not limited to) medication, laboratory, diagnostic imaging orders and procedure orders. Educates patients on care plans, prescribed medications, injections, lab testing and specimen collections, preparation for pre- and post-procedure care, and other related items. Ensures readiness of chart by reviewing and preparing all pertinent patient information prior to patient's office visit with provider and works with HIM Department to obtain records. Accurately records actions in the electronic medical record to reflect all care given to the patient, observations made about the patient, and the response to treatment or medications by the patient. Assures information required to successfully measure and report care quality measures are properly documented in all encounters and orders. Chaperones and/or assists with procedures, including but not limited to anoscope, trigger point injections, internal hemorrhoid banding and other procedures within scope of practice. Maintains inventory for exam rooms and stocks with supplies/current magazines/reading material. Cleans exam rooms using appropriate cleaning methods and maintains neat work/desk area. Performs clerical duties such as photocopying forms, insurance cards, reports, patient information, labels and faxing or requests faxes as needed by the department or the office. Checks fax log to ensure faxed item transmission. Communicates timely and effectively with supervisor, clinical team leads, and administrative functions at the main office. Actively supports both Physician and Advanced Practice Provider clinics as assigned and as needed. Attends and participates regularly in Clinical Forum and other educational forums and, as appropriate, implements the information presented into practice. Performs other duties as assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS: High School diploma or equivalent required. Successful completion of an accredited Medical Assistant program is preferred. Current certification through an approved Medical Assistant credentialing organization or Assessment Based Recognition in Order Entry (ABR-OE) through AAMA is preferred. Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA), Registered Medical Assistant (ARMA), Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (NHA), or other comparable Medical Assistant certification preferred. Minimum of one year of experience as a Medical Assistant highly preferred. Ability to work independently and be self-directed. Ability to maintain strict confidentiality of health information. Ability to work in a fast paced, multi-tasking environment and cope with rapidly changing patient care needs. Ability to prepare, gather and document completely, efficiently, and accurately in an electronic medical record. Possesses interpersonal, communication, and listening skills necessary to deal effectively and courteously with patients, physicians, and all staff members. Proficient computer skills working in an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Practice Management software. Demonstrates professionalism and respect in all forms of communication and correspondence.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500