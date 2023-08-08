JOB DUTIES: Troubleshoot and diagnose equipment. Schedule and perform mechanical, hydraulic and/or pneumatic repairs on equipment as needed. Ensure safety guidelines are always followed. and properly documented Provide emergency & unscheduled repairs of equipment. Perform general purpose steel fabrication and welding. Read and interpret equipment manuals to perform necessary repairs and/or equipment service. Use a variety of hand and power tools, electric meters, material handling equipment, welders, and torches in performing duties. Maintain working areas in clean and orderly condition. Obtain quotes on parts and supplies and install parts to machinery as needed. Communicate with vendors to ensure equipment is properly maintained and installed. Communicate with dispatch and shop staff to schedule equipment for maintenance.
QUALIFICATIONS: Minimum of 2 years' experience in diesel mechanics. Pro-active, multi-tasked, self-motivated team player and positive attitude is a must. Strong hydraulic, mechanical, welding, and industrial experience.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500