JOB DUTIES: 1. Responsible for interpretation of and compliance with customer purchase specifications.
2. Develop design or design concept and product specifications within cost and budget goals.
3. Coordinate designer and design engineers' efforts, based on budget and schedule, when assigned.
4. Make or supervise preparation of layout drawings.
5. Perform calculations.
6. Prepare detail and assembly drawings when drafting assistance is unavailable.
7. Confer with engineering management on problems encountered and questions arising on project.
8. Develop requirements for and specify purchased components.
9. Communicate with other Trident operations on project requirements.
10. Prepare proposals with estimated engineering effort from customer specifications and to marketing requirements.
11. Participate in design reviews and other assigned activities.
12. Direct checking of all drawings prepared for use on project.
13. Other duties as assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelors degree in engineering preferred.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $17.98 Per Hour to $19.96 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500