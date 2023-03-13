JOB DUTIES: n assembly person is responsible for setup and assembly of new equipment. Atv's, snowmobile's, Side by sides and similar outdoor powersports equipment. The job mostly includes uncrating and assemble units install accessories and be responsible for all functions of the machine. Persons in this position are required to test drive units. It is not required but a cycle endorsement would be encouraged. Applicant will be required to perform some basic repair on equipment on occasion. This is a challenging but rewarding position. Applicant should have basic tools and know how to use them. Occasionally the person in this position will interact with customers and often explain the functions and features of the units. A friendly attitude can be helpful. Antigo Yamaha is a mid-size dealership. We are a fairly tight crowd that gets along well. The atmosphere is casual and friendly. Some Saturdays will be required, but actual hours can be negotiated along with wages. Applicants' skill level will determine hourly wage. Mechanical training is available at no cost. This is a great steppingstone to a technician career. Get us your resume. We are anxious to get to work with you.
QUALIFICATIONS: Driver's license is not required but helpful. Occasionally setup personnel will test drive street legal equipment. Having a cycle endorsement is encouraged. 16 to 99 Desired. Mechanical aptitude is a must for this job. Having a good attitude is also requested. Basic mechanics tools and the knowledge to use them are a must, although mechanical skills will be very helpful.
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
RATE OF PAY: $15.00 Per Hour Minimum, Negotiable
Occasional Saturday's/Short day on Saturday
Number of Openings: 2
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 to 60 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500