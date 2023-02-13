JOB DUTIES:

• Check and maintain the playlist and video log for channels 12.1 WJFW and 12.2 Cozi Tv, and 12.3 Antenna TV

• Prepare programming and commercials for air

• Ensure that programs and commercials air properly for channels 12.1 through 12.6

• Trim recorded events and commercials

• Assist News Production as needed

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Good communicator

• Able to create good working relationships

• Able to operate independently

• Reliable transportation

• Must be flexible when encountering something unexpected

• Able to work different shift times to help cover as needed

• Have a desire to learn and grow

Work Site County/ies: Oneida

RATE OF PAY: $13.50 Per Hour to $14.00 Per Hour

HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum

CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE

51A N BROWN STREET

RHINELANDER, WI 54501

(715) 365-1500