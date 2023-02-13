JOB DUTIES:
• Check and maintain the playlist and video log for channels 12.1 WJFW and 12.2 Cozi Tv, and 12.3 Antenna TV
• Prepare programming and commercials for air
• Ensure that programs and commercials air properly for channels 12.1 through 12.6
• Trim recorded events and commercials
• Assist News Production as needed
QUALIFICATIONS:
• Good communicator
• Able to create good working relationships
• Able to operate independently
• Reliable transportation
• Must be flexible when encountering something unexpected
• Able to work different shift times to help cover as needed
• Have a desire to learn and grow
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $13.50 Per Hour to $14.00 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500