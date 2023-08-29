JOB DUTIES: At Nicolet College, our mission is to transform lives and enrich communities, and we see change as an opportunity to transform even more lives and to serve our communities even better. To accomplish this mission, we are redesigning higher education to serve today's learners in the most inclusive, creative, and flexible ways imaginable. We are responding with innovative programs, strong employer partnerships, and student-centered practices. Are you interested in serving our college community by supporting our Marketing and Foundation teams? If so, we can't wait to meet you! Under the direct supervision of the Strategic Marketing Director, the Support Specialist provides a variety of support services for the Marketing Team and for the Nicolet College Foundation. The Specialist collaborates with other College personnel to provide service excellence to internal and external stakeholders. This position will work as a collaborative support partner with the Community Engagement Support Specialist.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate degree Required. Qualified candidates possess a minimum of an associate degree in administrative/office professional, marketing, or a related field. Qualified candidates possess a minimum of an associate degree in administrative/office professional, marketing, or a related field and are proficient using the Microsoft Office suite, especially Word, Excel, and Outlook. The ideal candidate possesses a bachelor's degree in a related field, proficiency in scheduling software, has experience working with databases, using advancement related software programs, or event planning, and experience in any of the following fields: Communications, Marketing, or social media.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $21.01 - $25.36 per hour, commensurate with qualifications and experience.
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500